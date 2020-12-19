Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Police make arrests in Sacramento election protests

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sacramento police made several arrests Saturday near the state Capitol as pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters once again clashed over the results of the presidential election.

Since the election on Nov. 3, groups such as the far-right Proud Boys who support President Donald Trump have protested near the Capitol against what they say was a fraudulent election. They have been regularly confronted by members of left-wing groups such as antifa.

Police made the arrests shortly after 1:45 p.m. Saturday after protesters started throwing objects over police barricades at officers who were attempting to keep them separated, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The protesters dispersed from the area about 3 p.m., the Bee reported.

