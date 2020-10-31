Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Kansas deputy killed in accident involving school bus

The Associated Press

TONGANOXIE, Kan.

An eastern Kansas deputy is dead following an accident involving a school bus.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened Friday afternoon in Leavenworth County near the town of Tonganoxie. Deputy Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz was driving an unmarked sheriff's vehicle when it collided with a school bus.

The bus driver was hospitalized with injuries characterized as not life-threatening. A child on the bus had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The patrol has released no further information about the accident, which remains under investigation.

Abramovitz leaves behind a wife and three children.

