Judge chastises Penzone for leaving community meeting

A judge overseeing an overhaul of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in response to a 2013 racial profiling verdict chastised Sheriff Paul Penzone for leaving a community meeting last month aimed at helping restore public confidence in the agency.

Lawyers who pressed the profiling case against the sheriff's office have accused Penzone of failing to comply with a court-ordered requirement to engage community members.

Penzone attorney Brian Palmer told Judge Murray Snow that the agency wasn't hostile toward engaging the community.

The sheriff's office is required to participate in community meetings in response to a 2013 verdict that found sheriff's officers profiled Latinos in then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's patrols that targeted immigrants.

Penzone attended the Oct. 15 community meeting in Phoenix, but he left before people could ask him questions.