Ex-felon pleads not guilty in woman found in concrete case

This undated Clark County Detention Center photo shows Christopher Santo Prestipino, 45, following his arrest Oct. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Prestipino pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, an adult entertainment model whose body was found encased in concrete in the desert outside Las Vegas. Clark County Detention Center

An ex-felon has pleaded not guilty to killing a 24-year-old adult entertainment model and encasing her body in a concrete structure found in the desert outside Las Vegas.

Christopher Santo Prestipino's attorney, William Terry, declined to comment Tuesday following their appearance in Nevada state court.

The 45-year-old Prestipino has been indicted on murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Prestipino and his 39-year-old roommate, Casandra Garrett, are accused of poisoning and strangling Gonzalez in May.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gonzalez's body was found in October near the Interstate 15 community of Glendale.

Garrett was arrested last month in Wisconsin, where she is jailed in Milwaukee pending her extradition to Las Vegas.

Prestipino's 31-year-old girlfriend, Lisa Mort, is due in court next month on a charge of aiding a felon.