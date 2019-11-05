Voters to line up in Bridgeport despite primary legal battle

Residents of Connecticut's largest city will be voting despite legal efforts to overturn the results of the recent Democratic primary.

Bridgeport is among the dozens of cities and towns where elections are being held Tuesday, for mayors to zoning board members.

The State Supreme Court on Monday gave the go-ahead for Bridgeport's mayoral election. It pits Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim against a Republican and several write-ins, including his primary opponent, state Sen. Marilyn Moore.

Several city residents had sought a new primary, citing absentee ballot irregularities.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is hoping to win reelection as a third-party candidate after losing the Democratic primary to Justin Elicker, a former alderman.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is seeking a second-four-year term.