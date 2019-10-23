Northern California sheriff’s deputy shot to death; 2 held

A Northern California sheriff's deputy has been shot to death while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset and a ride-along passenger with him was injured.

An office statement says two men were taken into custody but the scene remains active, with a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter in the area about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento.

The statement has no information about the specific circumstances.

The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and previously worked for Placerville Police Department.