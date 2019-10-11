Study links Russian tweets to release of hacked emails

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, are photographed in Washington. Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election has generally been seen as two separate, unrelated tracks: hacking Democratic emails and sending provocative tweets. But a new study suggests the tactics were likely intertwined. On the eve of the release of hacked Clinton campaign emails, Russian-linked trolls retweeted messages from thousands of accounts on both extremes of the American ideological spectrum. AP Photo

Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election has often been seen as having two separate tracks: a hacking operation and an influence operation. But a new study links them.

On the eve of the release of hacked Clinton campaign emails, Russian-linked trolls began retweeting messages from thousands of accounts on both extremes of the American ideological spectrum.

Those retweets increased the odds selected Twitter users would be online and able to express outrage when the next day on Oct. 7, details such as the revelation that Clinton may have had early access to a primary debate question were released.

Clemson University professors Darren L. Linvill and Patrick L. Warren say the retweeted users ultimately gained a wider audience, tweeted more, and helped push American public debate to extremes.