West Virginia governor to honor top performing schools

Two top performing public schools in West Virginia are being honored.

Gov. Jim Justice plans to recognize Kenna Elementary School in Charleston and Evans Elementary School near Ripley in separate ceremonies Monday.

The governor's office says in a news release that Kenna Elementary was the only school in the state to exceed standards in all five areas of the Balanced Scorecard, including attendance and both math and English performance and progress. Each public school in the state receives an annual scorecard on multiple measures that show student progress.

Evans Elementary exceeded standards in four of those areas.