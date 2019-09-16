Beshear wins endorsement from Fraternal Order of Police

Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear says he has won an endorsement from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police.

Beshear has stressed his record as attorney general in his campaign against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. He says he has worked with law enforcement on his top goals as attorney general.

Beshear points to his efforts to prosecute child sex offenders, clear the state's rape kit backlog, combat human trafficking, stop senior scams and battle the drug epidemic.

The Democratic challenger says he's committed to fully funding pensions for law enforcement officials, and says he'll fight for policies to keep communities safe.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bevin's campaign says the governor's support for law enforcement has included protecting funding for training and pushing for better pay for law enforcement officers.