Buttigieg racing to build person-to-person network in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Veteran's and Mental Health Town Hall event at an American Legion Hall, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is building up his organization in Iowa this month, with an eye on the state's early caucus.

Buttigieg is racing to catch his better-known 2020 rivals, who have spent months building organizations in the state that marks the first test for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor plans to put himself into serious contention thanks to his campaign taking in during the last quarter nearly $25 million in contributions, money he's using to create an army of peer-to-peer foot soldiers.

Buttigieg faces pressure to assemble it in time to generate a surge by the Feb. 3 caucuses. But his team has confidence in his strategy, particularly the personal influence of his early supporters.