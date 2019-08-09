The Latest: Officials can’t say if 6 people voted legally

The Latest on California's "motor voter" registration program (all times local):

5 p.m.

California's Secretary of State says six people who were inadvertently registered to vote cast ballots in the 2018 election.

But officials say they don't know whether those six people were legally eligible to vote or not. Deputy Secretary of State Paula Valle says none had obtained drivers licenses under a program for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Valle says the people were registered to vote even though they opted out of registering at the DMV through the state's "motor voter" program.

The news comes after the state released an audit Friday that found problems with the DMV's handling of the motor voter program. It examined roughly 3 million voter records and found discrepancies in records held by the DMV and Secretary of State in several hundred thousand cases over a four-month period.

Auditors say none of those cases resulted in major registration errors.

4 p.m.

The California DMV's new voter registration program is confusing to voters and full of technical difficulties.

Those are the findings of an audit released Friday by the state Department of Finance. It examines the early months of California's "motor voter" program, which automatically registers people to vote when they go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state hired Ernst & Young to review the programs' design and risks as well as its transfer of voter files to the Secretary of State.

The auditors reviewed roughly 3 million voter records created over a four-month period in 2018. Auditors found discrepancies in hundreds of thousands of records, but said none resulted in someone being registered in the wrong political party.

The DMV director resigned in December amid criticism of the program.