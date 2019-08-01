Officer shoots, wounds man at Chippewa Falls motel

Authorities say repeated efforts were made to contact a man making threatening statements at a Wisconsin motel before he was wounded by police.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kell said Thursday a 48-year-old man wounded at the Indianhead Motel has history of drug abuse and weapons use. The unidentified man is hospitalized and his condition wasn't disclosed.

Kell says members of the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responding to the hotel made repeated efforts to contact the suspect and to get him to surrender peacefully.

Kell says an Eau Clair County Sheriff's deputy fired the shot that wounded the suspect. He added it wasn't immediately known if the suspect fired on police.

The Eau Clair Police Department is investigating.