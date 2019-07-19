The Latest: Troopers identify man killed in Alaska plane

The Latest on fatal plane incident in Alaska (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Alaska authorities say a passenger killed when a floatplane's takeoff was aborted was a Maryland man.

Troopers say 57-year-old Joseph Patenella died in the Friday incident at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer. Troopers say a child is in critical condition.

Seven people were on board the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. Troopers say the others on board appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer say the deceased man was traveling with his wife and three children as well as a male relative.

Hospital spokeswoman Derotha Ferraro says the mother, the critically injured child and a second child were flown to an Anchorage hospital.

Ferraro says the third child and the pilot were treated and released. The relative remains in the Homer hospital in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed under unknown circumstances on takeoff. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross, however, says the manager of a nearby lodge reported the aircraft never left the water.

___

2:50 p.m.

Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured Friday morning when a floatplane's takeoff was aborted with seven people on board.

The incident occurred at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer. The Coast Guard says there were three adults and three children aboard the plane.

Homer Fire Chief Mark Kirko says one person is in critical condition and was flown out of town for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed under unknown circumstances on takeoff. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross, however, says the manager of a nearby lodge reported the aircraft never left the water.

Norcross says a nearby vessel transported all on board to Homer.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.