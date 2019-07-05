Fight over surveillance cameras sent back to Fayette judge

A legal fight to reveal what kind of surveillance cameras Kentucky's second-largest city has and how they're used will return to Fayette Circuit Court after an order to release the information was reversed on appeal.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a circuit judge ordered last year that the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government should release all documents related to 29 surveillance cameras used by Lexington police.

The circuit court found the city did not offer enough evidence to support the claim that releasing the camera information would be potentially harmful to people and investigations. But the state Court of Appeals believes that determination was premature.

The appeals court says the city of Lexington and activist Mike Maharrey requested the circuit judge privately review details of the body-worn, handheld and stationary surveillance technology.