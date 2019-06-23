Hawaii Marine Corps commander relieved of duty

The commander of Hawaii's Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay has been relieved of command.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that the Marine Corps said Lt. Col. Nathan Baker was removed after an investigation related to an April 2019 liberty incident.

Baker assumed command of the air station last June, according to his biography.

The Marine base released a statement saying that Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, Jr., the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, relieved Baker of his duties "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position."

A Marine Corps official said no additional information on Baker's removal was available, including where the incident took place.

Baker had been deployed to several operations in the Middle East.