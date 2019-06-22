National Politics
Town’s deputy marshal resigns amid fight investigation
A deputy marshal in a Mississippi town has resigned amid an investigation into a fight after a police chase.
The Commercial Dispatch reports Caledonia aldermen accepted Lance Luckey's resignation Thursday.
Luckey remains a Columbus police officer. He had worked part-time with the Caledonia marshal's office for 12 years and was involved in a fight May 11 between officers from Caledonia, Lowndes County and Monroe County Sheriff's Office and people stopped after a chase.
An affidavit shows 26-year-old Graham Pritchett of Hamilton was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for allegedly "exhibiting a fixed blade in a deadly manner" to Luckey.
Pritchett was charged with two other counts of assault for allegedly hitting other officers. A Monroe County booking photo shows bruises on Pritchett's face.
Comments