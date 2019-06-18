New program could cut time spent in line at BMV

The state is testing a program that could reduce the time people spend in line at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

People who need to renew their driver's license or auto registration can check-in online and advance in the queue without physically waiting in a BMV office. After checking in online, customers will have a four-hour window to arrive at the office, check in at a kiosk and claim their spot in line.

The state announced Monday that the pilot program will be tested at 12 deputy registrar locations, mostly in the Columbus area. State officials say it could be expanded to additional bureau offices in other parts of the state later.

There are 186 deputy registrar locations in Ohio. They process about 16 million transactions annually.