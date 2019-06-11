Albany leaders reach agreement on new rent protections

Legislative leaders in Albany have announced a deal on new tenant protections for millions of New York City apartment dwellers.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released a statement Tuesday night saying their chamber's Democratic majorities would later this week pass "historic" changes that include restrictions on rental increases in rent stabilized units, and authorizing cities throughout the state to create their own rent rules.

The agreement is expected to get a vote this week. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged lawmakers Tuesday to work quickly, as the current rules are set to expire Saturday.

The rules control how much a landlord may raise the rent and also restrict evictions.