The Latest: Kealoha had seen an Alison Wong at Home Depot

The Latest on a Hawaii corruption trial against a former police chief, his wife and current and former officers (all times local):

3 p.m.

Jurors have heard testimony about an imaginary notary authorities say former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha created and whose signature appeared on documents Kealoha drafted for her uncle.

Kealoha and her husband, former police chief Louis Kealoha, are on trial for allegations they framed her uncle for stealing their mailbox to discredit him in a lawsuit he filed against her over a family, financial dispute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a portion of a 2013 deposition jurors heard Friday, Katherine Kealoha had difficulty explaining who notarized a trust document for her uncle that listed her as the trustee.

Prosecutors say Kealoha invented someone named Alison Lee Wong. The name is listed as the document's notary.

Kealoha said she knows an Alison Wong and last saw her at Home Depot in 2008 or 2009. But she didn't know who notarized the document.

____

11:30 a.m.

Jurors looked at emails from Alison Lee Wong, who U.S. prosecutors say isn't a real person but was made up by the wife of a former police chief embroiled in Hawaii corruption investigation.

Ex-Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and Katherine Kealoha, a former city prosecutor, are on trial for allegations they framed her uncle for stealing their mailbox to cover up fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Katherine Kealoha used the imaginary woman to forge documents.

Kealoha's longtime friend Rick Ornellas testified Friday he received emails from Wong about organizing a party for Kealoha. The emails from Wong said she was Kealoha's secretary. He says he never met Wong and emailed several times for Wong to call him but he never received a call. Wong emailed him saying the party was canceled.

____

10:20 a.m.

The former director of the Honolulu Ethics Commission says an investigation into a former police chief and his wife began with inquiries about department-owned surveillance cameras at the couple's home.

Charles Totto testified in U.S. District Court in Honolulu Thursday and Friday about the commission's investigation into a possible misuse of city resources.

The FBI later began its own investigation, resulting in an indictment against Louis and Katherine Kealoha and current and former officers. They're accused of framing a Kealoha relative for stealing the couple's mailbox to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

Surveillance footage from outside the Kealoha home shows a man hoisting the mailbox into a car. Katherine Kealoha's uncle Gerard Puana was charged with the theft. The case was eventually dismissed.