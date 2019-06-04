Democrats fend off progressive challengers in 6th District

Democratic incumbent Assembly members Louis Greenwald and Pamela Lampitt defeated self-styled progressive challengers in southern New Jersey's 6th District.

Greenwald and Lampitt defeated E. Julian Jordan and Danie Moss-Velasco in their primarily Camden County district.

Democratic incumbents in the 3rd, 15th, 17th, 28th and 29th districts also rolled up early victories as well in Tuesday's state Assembly primaries.

Jordan is a Drexel University graduate and Moss-Velasco is a lecturer at St. Joseph's University.

New Jersey's 40 Assembly districts are at the top of the ballot in the coming general election.

Among the top-watched races Tuesday was southern New Jersey's 8th District. Incumbent Republican Assemblyman Joe Howarth lost party backing and ran as a MAGA or Make America Great Again Republican.

The party says Howarth considered becoming a Democrat. Howarth has denied it.