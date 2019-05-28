Wyoming prosecutor finds no violations in reservation voting

A Wyoming county attorney has determined there were no violations of election law by poll workers on an Indian reservation.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Fremont County Attorney's Office in Riverton began an investigation into general election voting last year on the Wind River Indian Reservation following a request by state Democrats.

Officials say the request was prompted by specific events during polling on the reservation 151 miles (243 kilometers) west of Casper.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto says in a May 15 letter that confusion over proper identification required to vote and requests that voters read an oath aloud — prompting concerns of an unlawful literacy test — may have constituted election law violations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The county clerk says no one was prevented from voting.