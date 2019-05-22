Growing number of House Democrats seek action against Trump

Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., right, listens as Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, speaks at a House Judiciary Committee hearing without former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who was a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. President Donald Trump directed McGahn to defy a congressional subpoena to testify but the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., has threatened to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress if he doesn't appear. AP Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is feeling the heat from a small but growing number of House Democrats calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Trump's latest defiance of congressional investigation of his administration and his own actions came Tuesday when he ordered his former counsel, Don McGhan, to refuse to appear at a House hearing despite a subpoena.

Pelosi has taken a methodical approach to the idea of impeachment and is calling a meeting on Wednesday to discuss strategy.

Some Democratic leaders are backing Pelosi but signaling that a march to impeachment may at some point become inevitable.

The Democratic majority leader, Maryland's Steny Hoyer, says lawmakers might be confronting the largest cover-up in American history and that if a House inquiry leads to impeachment, "so be it."