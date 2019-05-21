Republicans retain 3 legislative seats in special elections

Voters have picked Republicans to fill three open seats in the state Legislature in heavily Republican districts in south-central and western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday's special elections brought no surprises, since all three seats were last held by Republicans. The special elections have no effect on Republican control in both chambers.

In the 33rd Senate district in southcentral Pennsylvania, Republican Doug Mastriano beat Democrat Sarah Hammond.

In the 41st Senate district in western Pennsylvania, Republican Joe Pittman beat Democrat Susan Boser.

In the 11th House district in Butler County, Republican Marci Mustello beat Democrat Sam Doctor.