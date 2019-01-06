Utah police officer killed; suspect hospitalized

A picture of Joseph Shinners, a Provo police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is projected at the Provo City Center building during a news conference on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Shinners, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive, was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire. The Daily Herald via AP Evan Cobb