California justices order public release of clemency record

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Roderick Wright, D-Inglewood, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California Supreme Court has ordered the public release of court records related to Gov. Jerry Brown's consideration of a pardon for a former state lawmaker. The court on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, granted a motion by the First Amendment Coalition to unseal the records related to former state Sen. Roderick Wright. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo