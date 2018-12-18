Mayor to resign for job in state Housing Finance agency

The mayor of a Vermont city says he is stepping down after serving one year of a three-year term.
The Burlington Free Press reports Winooski Mayor Seth Leonard announced Monday he has accepted a job at the state Housing Finance Agency.
The two-term mayor says he will step down in the new year.
The election for a new mayor will take place on Town Meeting Day March 5. The winner will serve the remainder of Leonard's term.
Deputy Mayor Nicole Mace will serve as mayor in the interim.
