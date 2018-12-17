Comey says House Republicans are ‘shameful’ after interview

Former FBI Director James Comey, with his attorney, David Kelley, far right, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, to testify under subpoena in a second closed-door interview with the GOP-led House Judiciary and Oversight Committees in their probe of conduct by federal law enforcement officials in the investigation of President Donald Trump's alleged Russia ties, and Hillary Clinton's emails. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo