Education Dept, National Guard address anti-drug strategies

New Hampshire's Department of Education and the National Guard are working together on youth drug and alcohol prevention strategies.
They've reached an agreement to coach, train, and support methods that address substance misuse.
The organizations will be using a research-based approach to help young people build resiliency and become caring, responsible, and productive adults by emphasizing positive experiences and qualities.
The guard's Counter Drug Task Force will be working with the department's Bureau of Student Wellness.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments