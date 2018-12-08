US Navy bombing range expansion could limit public access

FILE - In this March 4, 2014 file photo, wild turkeys root for food at Great Basin National Park in Nevada. Conservationists are leading opposition to a proposal to triple the size of a U.S. military bombing range and training grounds in northern Nevada in a move that could gobble up more than 900 square miles of public land across five counties. Navy officials say the additional space is needed to safely provide more realistic training for today's more advanced aircraft and weaponry. The public has until Jan. 15, 2019, to comment. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Stephanie Mietz