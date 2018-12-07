New Mexico Republican Party votes on new leadership

The New Mexico Republican Party is deciding on a new chairman after a long list of losses in the midterm election in November.
The GOP's state central committee was scheduled to meet Saturday in Albuquerque to choose between U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce and businessman John Rockwell.
Pearce is leaving Congress after he unsuccessfully ran for governor against Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham to succeed termed-out Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Changes in party leadership respond to November losses by Republicans candidates in every race for statewide office, Congress and the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
Hundreds of Republican Party members are participating in the vote for a new chairman to succeed Ryan Cangiolosi.
The party chairman oversees staff, coordinates fundraising and helps identify political candidates.
