The Latest: Hawaii Governor David Ige sworn in for 2nd term

The Latest on Hawaii Gov. David Ige's inauguration (all times local):
12:00 p.m.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige has taken the oath of office for a second term as Hawaii's governor.
Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald swore in Ige during a ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol in downtown Honolulu on Monday.
Ige will face significant challenges in the next four years addressing Hawaii's chronic housing shortfall, deepening teacher shortage and persistent homelessness.
Former state senator Dr. Josh Green, who is being sworn in as lieutenant governor, has vowed to help tackle the problem of chronic homelessness.
Ige defeated Republican former state Rep. Andria Tupola in the Nov. 6 general election.
He campaigned to boost affordable housing, a key issue in a state where half of renters spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing.
___
12:40 a.m.
Gov. David Ige will be sworn in Monday to a second term leading Hawaii.
He'll face tough challenges in the next four years, including addressing the state's chronic housing and teacher shortages and large homeless population. He's also vowed to boost local food and renewable energy production.
Joining him will be the state's newly elected lieutenant governor, Dr. Josh Green, an emergency room doctor and state senator from the Big Island.
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday at the state Capitol in Honolulu.
Ige defeated Republican former state Rep. Andria Tupola in the Nov. 6 general election.
During his campaign he vowed to boost affordable housing in a state where half of renters spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on housing.
Comments