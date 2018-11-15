Judge to hear arguments in GOP Rep. Love’s vote-halt lawsuit

A judge is set to hear arguments Thursday in Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love's lawsuit seeking to halt vote counting in the Utah race where she narrowly trails her Democratic challenger.
Love's campaign argues it must have an opportunity to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they don't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
But the county says there's no law giving them that right, and allowing it could mean campaign poll watchers violate voters' private ballots.
Democrat Ben McAdams is leading Love by less than 900 votes. She has been steadily cutting into his lead as vote-counting in the tight race continues past election day, and the margin could come within 0.25 percent, the threshold where candidates can request a recount.
