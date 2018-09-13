Karen Pence wants to help ease burden for military spouses

Karen Pence holds a Comfort Crew Kit to be given to a military child during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vice President’s residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. “Now people take my phone calls,” Karen Pence told The Associated Press in an interview. These days, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife is using her new cachet to call around on behalf of military spouses, looking to help them overcome the challenges that come with being wed to an active-duty service member. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo