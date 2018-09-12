FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. Now Vukmir faces another opponent with deeper pockets - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin - in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. Now Vukmir faces another opponent with deeper pockets - Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin - in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. The Capital Times via AP, File Michelle Stocker
Wisconsin GOP Senate hopes rely on underdog Leah Vukmir

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

September 12, 2018 12:18 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Republican trying to knock off Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is used to being the underdog.

Leah Vukmir wasn't given much of a chance in last month's primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. The victory echoed the success she had winning elections when she was breaking into the Wisconsin Legislature.

Now Vukmir has to do it again. This time she faces a Democratic opponent with more money in a year setting up to favor Democrats.

Vukmir is tying herself closely to President Donald Trump and to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. She's been a reliable ally for Walker as he pursued a conservative overhaul of Wisconsin.

