Missouri sheriff’s deputy dies when flooding sweeps away car

In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo, crews search for a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy believed to have been swept away by high water in northern Greene County, Mo. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35-year-old Greene County Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts had just returned to service following a 911 hang-up call Friday night when he radioed that his car had been washed off the road into the Pomme de Terre River in Fair Grove, Mo. Sheriff Jim Arnott says Roberts’ body was found inside the car a short time later. The Springfield News-Leader via AP Andrew Jansen