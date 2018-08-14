Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic nod

FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to a question during a town hall meeting in Jackson, Miss. Sanders won Vermont’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14, but was expected to turn down the nomination, as he did in his previous campaigns, and support other Democratic candidates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rogelio V. Solis AP