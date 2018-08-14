Kentucky State Police cadets begin 25-week training course

The first week of the Kentucky State Police Academy's latest cadet class is underway in Frankfort.
The agency says in a statement that 61 recruits reported for 25 weeks of training that started Sunday.
Cadets will complete more than 1,000 hours of study that includes criminal investigation, high-speed vehicle pursuit, weapons training, hostage negotiations and other topics.
State police Commissioner Rick Sanders said there were 56 retirements in July, so those who graduate the class will help replenish the ranks. Police said 55 cadets are male and six are female. One is Hispanic, and one is African-American. The agency says the training is mentally and physically challenging and that historically, 35 percent of cadets don't complete the program.
The class is tentatively scheduled to graduate on Feb. 1.
