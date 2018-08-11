List grows of officials said to know of ex-doctor’s abuse

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. The list of Ohio State officials said to have known of alleged sexual abuse by Strauss has continued to grow, based on interviews of former students and student-athletes, and lawsuits filed on their behalf, in July and August 2018. The doctor’s death in 2005 was ruled a suicide. (Ohio State University via AP, File) Uncredited AP