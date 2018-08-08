Trump’s legal team responds to Mueller interview request

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, waves to people during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Giuliani, says special counsel Robert Mueller should finish the Russia investigation “without further delay” as the president’s legal team responded to the latest interview request. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP