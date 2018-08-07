Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks to the media alongside his fiancee Spenser Stafford, after Stafford voted at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. Stafford, a registered Republican, is crossing party lines and voting for her fiancee, who is running against Republican two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks to the media alongside his fiancee Spenser Stafford, after Stafford voted at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. Stafford, a registered Republican, is crossing party lines and voting for her fiancee, who is running against Republican two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP
Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, speaks to the media alongside his fiancee Spenser Stafford, after Stafford voted at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. Stafford, a registered Republican, is crossing party lines and voting for her fiancee, who is running against Republican two-term state Sen. Troy Balderson, in a congressional district held by the Republican Party for more than three decades. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP

National Politics

O’Connor leads Balderson in special election early returns

The Associated Press

August 07, 2018 08:32 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Democrat Danny O'Connor has jumped out to a significant lead over Republican Troy Balderson in early returns in Ohio's congressional special election.

Voters on Tuesday were choosing between Balderson, a state senator, and O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, to complete the term of a Republican who retired in January. The race is a test of voter sentiment before the general election in November, when Balderson and O'Connor will battle again for the full two-year term.

President Donald Trump campaigned for Balderson, arguing Republicans need to control Congress and casting the midterms as a referendum on himself.

A Balderson victory would buoy Republicans concerned about how Trump might be playing in political battleground states. An O'Connor win would elate Democrats hoping for a Trump backlash.

  Comments  