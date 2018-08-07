Michigan businessmen vie for GOP Senate nod to face Stabenow

FILE - In this April 30, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks to reporters after holding a roundtable meeting with veterans in Lansing, Mich. An Iraq War veteran endorsed by the president and an Ivy League-educated buyout specialist are vying Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, for the chance to take on Stabenow in the fall. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File) David Eggert AP