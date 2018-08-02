Archives: Kavanaugh documents not ready until end of October

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined from left by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, holds a news conference to refute Senate Democrats who are intensifying their fight over documents related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s stint as staff secretary at the White House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP