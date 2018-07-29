New faces in Tennessee legislative primaries as dozens leave

An exodus of more than two dozen state lawmakers means new faces are running for the Republican-led Tennessee General Assembly.
Eighteen Republican and seven Democratic incumbents in the House won't be running again. They include Republican Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville, a gubernatorial candidate.
Republican House Majority Leader Glen Casada of Franklin has acknowledged his interest in running for speaker. He hopes his efforts to spread out PAC donations in Republican primaries will aid in his ambitions.
The senators not seeking re-election are Democrats Lee Harris of Memphis and Thelma Harper of Nashville and Republican Bill Ketron of Murfreesboro. Harris and Ketron are seeking county mayor positions.
The primary is Thursday.
