Police: 1 killed in crash involving car, dump truck

One person has been killed in a crash involving a dump truck that backed up traffic for miles on a New Jersey highway.
New Jersey State Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 78 Thursday in Berkeley Heights.
Police say one person died, but they have not released further details. Photos captured at the scene show the front end of a car wedged under a dump truck.
The crash shut down all westbound lanes of the highway, causing a seven-mile backup.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
