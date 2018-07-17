Correction: Kansas-Governor-Republicans story

FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer speaks during a Republican gubernatorial primary debate, in Salina, Kan. The National Rifle Association has endorsed Gov. Colyer in his Republican primary race against a field that includes Secretary of State Kris Kobach. But Kobach touted his own endorsement Monday, July 16, 2018, by Gun Owners of America. The group describes itself as a “no-compromise” gun-rights organization. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File) John Hanna AP