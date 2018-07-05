17-year-old boy fatally shot in McCloud; brother questioned

Police in McCloud say a teenage boy has died after being shot and authorities have questioned his older brother about the death.
McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle tells The Shawnee News-Star officers went to the home about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pringle says a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest with a small-caliber gun and that he later died at a hospital.
Pringle identified the boy as Raydon French.
Pringle says no arrest has been made but that the case is being investigated as a homicide. Officers had been called to the house overnight.
The chief says the boy's 19-year-old brother was detained for questioning but later released.
The district attorney's office will review any possible charges in the case.
McCloud is about 30 miles east of Oklahoma City.
