Beyond the Bubble podcast: Ugh, the polls

The Miami Herald’s Bianca Padró Ocasio and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts and Alex Roarty to discuss why there was yet another polling miss in this year’s presidential election, and why Hispanic voters in Florida and Texas swung toward President Donald Trump.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty
Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
