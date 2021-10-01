Your SC politics briefing

FILE - Camden Elementary School students in masks listen as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks to them on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. A federal judge Tuesday, Sept. 28 suspended South Carolina from enforcing a rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students. Parents of disabled children, helped by the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the state saying the ban discriminated against medically vulnerable students by keeping them out of public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The mask ban has been forcefully backed by McMaster and GOP lawmakers who said parents should decide whether students wear masks, not school officials. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) AP

Welcome to October!

Real quick. We wrote last week the Senate was returning Oct. 12, and an hour after we hit send President Harvey Peeler canceled session. The reasoning is pretty simple: the Senate’s redistricting panel isn’t finished with their work yet and House Speaker Jay Lucas announced he wasn’t calling his members back to Columbia at all to deal with spending COVID or settlement money.

So, we’ll see all of you later in the fall.

Courts, federal judge differ on K-12 masks

Advocates in favor of masking students found a victory by way of a federal judge this week.

Federal Judge Mary Geiger Lewis put a temporary hold on a state measure included in the budget aimed at barring schools from requiring students to wear masks, saying it discriminates against children with disabilities.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school,” Lewis wrote. “And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities.”

That in turn gave the green light to hesitant school districts.

Superintendent Molly Spearman issued new guidance, telling districts they can allow masks if they choose.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have since appealed the decision.

If you want some real whiplash, the SC Supreme Court ruled against Richland 2’s mask order this week, but the justices did leave open the possibility that different pots of money could be used for masks.

Now, typically we don’t highlight every single social media post by every single lawmaker. But one stuck out this week on masks and we figured it was ripe for some clarity.

State Rep. Stewart Jones, who is the author behind the controversial mask proviso, posted on Facebook that any school district that “defied” state law and parental authority will see “massive” budget cuts and the state budget is about to shrink “big time.”

The Legislature has surprised us before but not that much. So, let us put Jones’ post into perspective.

Jones is one of 124 members in the House and one of 170 lawmakers in the Legislature. He also doesn’t sit on Ways and Means.

That means to do what he is proposing he’d need to find a willing ally, more importantly a chairman to agree. That doesn’t even include the reality that there’s an entirely separate chamber — the Senate — who has its own finance committee.

Fourth-graders sit in a classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, the first day of school at A.C. Moore Elementary School. Social distancing, masks and plexiglass dividers help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Millions flushed into broadband, but need still exists

An estimated 400,000 South Carolinians and 190,000 occupied and unoccupied homes do not have fast internet access.

We’ve known this was a problem before, but it’s only become more magnified throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

To fight this dilemma, the state and the federal government have stepped in to help subsidize broadband expansion projects.

But those efforts — which include a federal commitment of billions of dollars to extend internet throughout rural areas — is slated to occur over the course of six years, a timeline that isn’t fast enough, state leaders told The State.

Adding to that concern, South Carolina’s smaller internet providers say they’re worried larger providers, who won large amounts of federal support to expand broadband in the state, won’t actually carry out projects.

Broadband internet services do not reach the Lee family outside of Woodruff, S.C. They operate the family’s internet devices off internet hotspots, which is not ideal. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Please, don’t forge a vaccine card

South Carolina health officials fear a growing number of unvaccinated residents are putting the public at risk by forging or using forged COVID-19 vaccine cards to pass themselves off as inoculated against the virus for personal or professional reasons.

Vaccine card fraud reports have surged in recent weeks and are likely to continue increasing as more employers and institutions mandate vaccinations, Department of Health and Environmental Control officials said.

The agency even held a call with state law enforcement officials late last week to discuss the problem and coordinate the referral of suspected vaccine fraud cases for criminal investigation, a step DHEC said illustrates how seriously it takes the issue.

We also found that some unvaccinated South Carolinians are looking for ways to hold onto their jobs without getting the shot.

“We have received an incredible amount of requests for exemptions,” said Danielle Maynard, a DHEC attorney. “I think just like the forged vaccine cards, it’s an issue that we’re going to receive more and more inquiries about.”

Click here for all you need to know about vaccine exemptions.

Naomi Frazier, a nurse with DHEC, draws vaccinations at a mass vaccination site set up by FEMA at the Columbia Place Mall in Columbia. The site will provide about 1,000 vaccines daily. 4/13/21 Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Buzz Bites

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster plans to visit Myrtle Beach Monday to announce that he would like to commit $300 million, or possibly more, to Interstate 73, The Sun News reported.

▪ A Senate Finance panel is still working on how to divvy up the $525 million from the Savannah River Site settlement because the federal government did not build the MOX facility and stored tons of plutonium in the area. Lawmakers have pushed for a majority of the cash to spent on projects in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties. Money could flow to other counties.

▪ A powerful state lawmaker hired to defend the store owner whose retail location allegedly sold alcohol to Paul Murdaugh and friends before a boat crash that killed Mallory Beach said there is no conflict of interest in his representation.

▪ In an interview with The State, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said Jan. 6 won’t be former President Donald Trump’s legacy, before qualifying, “That won’t be his legacy if we win in 2022. If we lose in 2022, then Jan. 6 becomes his legacy.”

▪ A split council: Howard Duvall endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Columbia mayor.

▪ Two candidates will square off for West Columbia City Council seat this November, and, from a real estate broker to a former USC professor, meet Irmo’s Town Council candidates.

▪ An attorney who recently moved to Columbia will become the next director of the South Carolina agency charged with overseeing services for residents with disabilities and special needs.

▪ As Washington’s infrastructure debate drags on, US Sen. Lindsey Graham said it would be “heartbreaking” if Congress fails to pass the package, endorsed by the state’s transportation secretary.

▪ US Sen. Tim Scott’s Democratic opponent, Krystle Matthews, has apologized for using “Uncle Scott” in a fundraising email, the Post and Courier reports.

South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Ladson, announces she will run for U.S. Senate in 2022 against Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott during a news conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Matthews said she thinks she can register 150,000 new voters to help her beat the incumbent. Jeffrey Collins AP

Mark your calendars

Oct. 4

House redistricting subcommittee hearing meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

Joint Bond Review Committee, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 6

The State hosts a Columbia mayoral forum, 7-8:15 p.m.

Oct. 7

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh will be sentenced to prison for his role in the V.C. Summer debacle

Oct. 11

Full Education Oversight Committee meeting, hybrid, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2

Municipal elections in South Carolina

Before we adjourn

A week ago Saturday, South Carolina said goodbye to former state Rep. Jimmy Bales.

Bales, a former Richland County educator and county government leader who represented his Lower Richland House district for 22 years, died Sept. 25 on his 86th birthday.

He died at home surrounded by family, his obituary said.

“Jimmy was a man of few, yet ever powerful words. He was the loving patriarch of the family, always providing encouragement and support to everyone in the family. He was also a true public servant, endeavoring to improve all lives he touched,” Bales’ obituary said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that the flags atop the Capitol be lowered to half staff from sunrise until sunset on Oct. 2.

SC Rep. Jimmy Bales, D-Richland, acknowledges supporters on his last day at the SC House. Bales is leaving after serving 22 years. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

