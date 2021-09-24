Your SC politics briefing

Protestors advocate for removing the statue of Benjamin Tillman and repeal of the Heritage Act at the South Carolina State House on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Tillman was governor of South Carolina from 1890 until 1894, and lead a paramilitary group on a campaign of racist terror across South Carolina. jboucher@thestate.com

First, let’s take a semi deep dive into what the Legislature is doing right now. Well, nothing, but that’ll change soon.

The Senate’s already told us they’re returning Oct. 12, and President Harvey Peeler was clear in his memo last week to senators that he’s sticking to the sine die agreement. That means they’ll address federal COVID aid and perhaps redistricting but no actual debate over the K-12 school mask budget measure. However, the topic’s sure to come up. Some Democrats already are tweeting about it.

But nonetheless they’re returning.

On the other hand, the House is not coming back this fall.

After a nearly three-hour private House GOP Caucus meeting, Speaker Jay Lucas released the following statement:

“The House Republican Caucus met this afternoon and discussed multiple issues before the General Assembly. The conversation was productive and spirited. The entire caucus remains mindful of the restrictions of the sine die resolution and, at this time, the House has no plans to reconvene for a special session.”

Alright, so no masks there either.

We caught up with House Majority Leader Gary Simrill (see below) for his take on the schedule.

We’ll see you all in December. Happy redistricting.

SC’s high court finally gives its Heritage Act opinion

McMaster’s DJJ chief is out

Freddie Pough, the embattled director of South Carolina’s juvenile justice agency has resigned, months after dozens of correctional officers and teachers walked off the job in protest over working conditions at a Columbia detention facility for juvenile offenders.

Pough, one of the few Black Cabinet chiefs, offered his resignation to the governor Monday. It wasn’t announced until Tuesday.

“This position has not been without its challenges, but it is beyond words to describe the fulfillment I’ve received from serving in this role,” Pough wrote in a one-page letter to the governor.

Pough has been under the legislative microscope for months, particularly after a rather scathing audit of his agency.

But, for months, Gov. McMaster had held a tight grip, keeping Pough in place despite calls to fire him.

So you can imagine several lawmakers, particularly senators, were not upset to hear the news.

“Thank God for Katrina Shealy, because if she had not stayed on this issue religiously ... Freddie Pough would still be out there and the children of this state would still be in jeopardy,” Sen. Dick Harpootlian said.

Whoever McMaster picks next to lead DJJ will have to be vetted and confirmed by the Senate.

For now, he’s tapped Eden Hendrick to be his acting director? You can learn more about her here.

Ivermectin

▪ When Natalie Holst saw the glint of gold, her hands began to shake. It was Saturday, and the designer had just shuffled through security at Charleston International Airport. She was on her way to New York City, but now she was on her iPhone, looking wide-eyed at the screen, as she waited to take flight. First lady Jill Biden was wearing her bracelet.

▪ A handful of US House, Senate candidates plan to speak at a Saturday rally backing the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters. At least state lawmakers were slated to speak but have since pulled out due to “scheduling conflicts.”

▪ Former President Donald Trump denies he spoke to Sen. Lindsey Graham about voter fraud in the November 2020 election, despite previous reports and a new book reporting the contrary.

▪ US Sen. Tim Scott says he’s “disappointed” after police reform talks on Capitol Hill fell through.

▪ Former US House hopeful Adair Ford Boroughs has launched a new law firm.

Democrat Joe Cunningham stumped in Richburg, saying he’s the best candidate to beat Gov. McMaster in 2022.

▪ Gov. McMaster and Republican governors from elsewhere want a meeting with President Joe Biden to talk about the border.

▪ US Rep. Tom Rice took his public frustration with local Republican leaders offering medical advice, writing, “This is not about politics,” the Rock Hill Herald reported.

▪ US Rep. Nancy Mace has been named the ranking Republican on the subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She tweeted, “I’ve spent my career fighting for the Bill of Rights and equal justice under the law. This appointment will allow me to continue to protect our freedoms.”

Mark your calendar

Sept. 28

SC House holds public redistricting hearing, 4:30 p.m. in Columbia

Oct. 4

SC House holds final public redistricting hearing, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Four candidates for Columbia mayor are set to participate in a virtual candidate forum hosted by The State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh will be sentenced to prison for his role in the V.C. Summer debacle

Oct. 12

Senate returns to session to tackle redistricting, federal COVID-19 relief aid and Savannah River Site settlement, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29-31

South Carolina Republican Party holds CPAC-style event in Myrtle Beach, featuring Republican speakers, 2024 hopefuls

Dec. 1

US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Mississippi’s abortion case, seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade

