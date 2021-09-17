Your SC politics briefing

South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, middle, stands in the Senate chamber on the last day of session on Thursday, May 13, 2021. tglantz@thestate.com

Let’s get the legislative-related news out of the way.

The South Carolina Senate is returning to Columbia — a surprise, even to some senators, who were sure they weren’t going to be called back until at least later in the fall, or the end of the year.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, sent a memo to his colleagues Thursday, letting them know they’ll be required back inside the State House on Oct. 12 to decide how to divvy out federal COVID-19 aid, the Savannah River Site settlement and, of course, redistricting.

Not on the agenda? Masks, much to the disappointment of some in the public and even some senators.

But let’s be real. Masks are going to come up, courtesy of likely more Democratic senators who are promising to bring it up.

There’s a few reasons masks aren’t on the agenda, starting with the fact that there’s just not the votes, senators tell us.

“I understand why he’s doing that because once you get into that there’s no way out. I mean, there’s not an escape plan,” said Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, a supporter of masks in schools. “That’s not a cliche. Nobody wants to go and stay until January and it’s going to be filibustered.”

The House, meanwhile, hasn’t set a date to come back. Frankly, they are the ones really under the gun because all 124 House members are up for reelection next year and need redistricting done ASAP.

But, as we reported earlier, the House GOP Caucus is coming back to Columbia — just without their Democratic colleagues.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, called a special caucus meeting Sept. 22 to talk about Biden’s proposed vaccine plan.

The South Carolina Senate met at the State House for a one-day special session on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, to take up voting issues related to COVID-19. Maayan Schechter mschechter@thestate.com

SC 50% vaccinated, Simmer in hot seat

First, good news. South Carolina hit the 50% mark for eligible residents now fully vaccinated.

That’s great news, of course, and we, like you, hope that number continues to go up.

And some not super great news, especially for those hoping the state gets its hands on more monoclonal antibodies.

Less than a week after Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials touted the effectiveness — and availability — of monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19, South Carolina is facing a shortage of the promising therapy.

In an email DHEC Director Edward Simmer sent Senate President Harvey Peeler and others this week, he said the federal government would begin to distribute monoclonal antibody doses to states based on their number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as monoclonal antibody inventory and use data.

Meanwhile, Simmer’s had a bit of a tough week, in part dealing with calls to enforce K-12 masks.

South Carolina health officials have the emergency authority to require that masks be worn in schools, but have determined that using it would not be feasible.

In an exclusive interview this week, Simmer explained why:

“An order that I cannot enforce is not effective,” Simmer said. “And right now I’m convinced that if I wrote an order, it could not be enforced.”

That, of course, has sparked a lot of criticism, particularly that Simmer has become too political when he promised to stay neutral.

Gov. McMaster, who did not appoint Simmer, defended him in a quick interview with The State this week.

“I think he’s doing his job. We found him easy to work with, very knowledgeable. And I think he enjoys a lot of support.”

DHEC Director Edward Simmer delivers an update on the state of the coronavirus during a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in June 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

SC Sen. Harpootlian goes on offense for Murdaugh

A familiar face — and voice — has stepped in front of the Alex Murdaugh news.

That, of course, is state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Richland County Democrat and attorney, who is known as a firebrand across the state, starting when he was a solicitor many years ago and then the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

I’m not going to recap all that’s happened this week in the Murdaugh world, because that would take up too much space.

But Harpootlian’s a lawmaker and is one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, and so, in part, it’s newsy for us.

Harpootlian told Today Shows’ Craig Melvin that his client was likely going to be charged with a crime after he lied to investigators and, instead, planned an assisted suicide for a $10 million life insurance payout for his sole surviving son.

Harpootlian was right. He was charged. But we still don’t know who killed Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Harpootlian, by the way, told Melvin his client did not do that.

Today Show host Craig Melvin interviews attorney and South Carolina Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, about Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Courtesy of Today Show

▪ South Carolina’s Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 23 other state attorneys general to warn the Biden administration that if their newly-announced vaccine mandate plan takes effect they will sue.

▪ Andrew Hatley, one of 10 South Carolinians so far charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, pleaded guilty to riot-related charges and admitted he deliberately tried to disrupt Congress during the electoral certification vote of now President Joe Biden.

▪ Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday denounced a Biden administration move to prevent the state from inputting work requirements for certain people on Medicaid.

▪ Two former Trump administration officials — Rick Perry and Reince Priebus — are among the first names set to highlight a three-day South Carolina GOP conference in Myrtle Beach meant to attract interested 2024 presidential candidates and politicos.

▪ York County-area residents asked state lawmakers this week to ensure district lines are drawn fairly as the Legislature gets ready to redraw South Carolina’s district maps, a once-in-a-decade process called redistricting.

▪ A Democratic congressman resurfaced a more-than-decade-old remark from South Carolina US Rep. Joe Wilson’s after the Springdale Republican accused the Biden administration Monday of lying about the Afghanistan withdrawal.

▪ An Oct. 7 date has been set for the sentencing of Kevin Marsh, the former CEO of SCANA who pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles connected to the failure of the company’s $10 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project.

FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility’s former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility, former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors, taking hundreds of millions of dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo

AP: No major changes forecast as RNC discusses 2024 calendar

CNN: Woodward book: Worried Trump could ‘go rogue,’ Milley took top-secret action to protect nuclear weapons, with a quote from US Sen. Lindsey Graham.

AP: South Carolina officials want out of mask mandate ban suit

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, gives a speech calling for decorum in the House in Columbia, S.C. Lucas sent a letter to his Republican colleagues in the House saying they would all meet as soon as they can to discuss how to fight an order from President Joe Biden ordering all larger businesses have their employees get COVID-19 vaccines or undergo weekly testing. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Jeffrey Collins AP

Sept. 20

SC Education Oversight Committee Academic Standards and Assessments/Public Awareness Subcommittees, 1 p.m.

House redistricting hearing in Aiken County, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21

Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Ad-Hoc Committee on Fire Services, 10 a.m.

House redistricting hearing in Greenwood County, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee meeting to take testimony on “therapeutic options for individuals with COVID-19,” 9:45 a.m.

House redistricting hearing in Orangeburg County, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh will be sentenced to prison for his role in the V.C. Summer debacle

Oct. 12

Senate returns to session to tackle redistricting, federal COVID-19 relief aid and Savannah River Site settlement, 1 p.m.

You might have previously read our colleague Bristow Marchant’s recent piece about James Smith, a former state lawmaker and military veteran, who was desperately trying in the final days of the massive U.S. airlift to remove Afghan allies from Taliban-run Kabul.

Smith has been one of several Afghan veterans, contractors, aid workers or former spies stepping in to help the rush of Afghan evacuations since the Taliban overran the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 15.

Recently, Marchant tweeted good news.

Smith’s interpreter, who he was trying to help get out, has since been reunited with his wife and infant son. Marchant tweeted that they safely arrived in America after a harrowing struggle to get onboard an evacuation flight out of Kabul.

Democratic state Rep. James Smith is running for governor of South Carolina. Alex Hicks Jr. Spartanburg Herald-Journal

